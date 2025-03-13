The launch from Florida of the tenth commercial mission of the NASA and Spacex to the International Space Station (EEI) was suspended this Wednesday at the last minute Due to a hydraulic problem with a fastening armbut an open window is maintained to do it on Thursday or Friday.

The CREW-10, composed of Commander Anne McClain and the pilot Nichole Ayers, both from NASA; Japanese Takuya Onishi, from the Jaxa agency, and the Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov, from Roscosmos, will travel aboard a dragon capsule.

This new crew will make the relay of four companionsamong them Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, which went to that space laboratory for a week and have been delayed about nine months due to the defects of the Boeing ship in which they arrived.

Both astronauts, which flew in the Boeing Starliner ship that presented failures, will now return to a Spacex dragon capsule in which two other members of the CREW-9, Nick Hague and the cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov also return.

The tenth mission launch window It remains for now for Thursday or Friday From the Kennedy Space Center.