This Monday, the postponement of the Barranquill Carnivala, as announced by Jaime Pumarejo, mayor of the city. The decision was made based on the threat posed by covid-19 with the omicron variant.

Despite the massive contagion of covid-19 due to its Ómicron variant, and this measure by the authorities, the Colombia National Team match against Peru, this Friday, will have 100 percent of the fans at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla .

As the mayor of the city, Jaime Pumarejo, said at the time, the conditions in which fans enter the game help prevent contagion. This, because the requirement is that everyone be vaccinated.

It is not an epidemiological risk

Photo: Press Colombian Football Federation

“The match of the Selection It has shown that it is not a high epidemiological risk, it is outdoors, everyone is at their post and at that time there is much more control of the mask. There is always a defined group of people, and after the game there is no change in contagion rates, we gave the game a free pass,” Pumarejo told Caracol Television.

The match will be next November 28 against Peru, the first match of the final stretch of the Qatar World Cup qualifier that will be played at the end of this 2022.

“We have been seeing an increase in cases for 20 days, but we have not seen an increase in hospitalizations because we have 96% of those vaccinated with the first dose and much more than 70% with the second dose,” Pumarejo also said that day about the growing number of infections by covid.

