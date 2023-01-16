A taxi driver of approximately 50 years of age, lost his life after being shot at least three times in the streets of the Benito Juarez neighborhood in it municipality of NezahualcoyotlState of Mexico, after opposing an assault.

According to the first reports, the victim who was driving a Nissan Versa model car, with Mexico City labeling, arrived on Verdolaga street with some people on board, who would have posed as passengers to try to rob him.

However, when opposing the robbery of his unit, the assailants shot him at least three times, the taxi driver who apparently got out of the car to try to ask for help, vanished after advancing a few steps and was left lying on the pavement.

After receiving the report, members of the Municipal police from the aforementioned demarcation, they arrived at the site and after corroborating the facts, they requested the presence of the emergency services; however, paramedics only confirmed the death.

Neighbors of the place mentioned having heard at least three gunshots, but they could not provide any description of the attackers, who would have posed as passengers.

Subsequently, members of the expert body of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), who proceeded to lift the body, to transfer it to the corresponding amphitheater.