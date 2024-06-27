No matter how much time has passed since its release in 1997, Super Mario 64 remains one of the most beloved games in history, being the turning point for the star franchise of Nintendo in which we saw the world’s most famous plumber take a huge leap in gameplay. This has led fans to make different ports on consoles and the game itself. PCand now a project has been presented that is unprecedented and that completely surprised everyone and everyone.

A developer and modder known as Joshua Barretto is creating a version of this classic for Game Boy Advance. Initially, Barretto I had wanted to port the original game but it proved unfeasible for several reasons, including obvious hardware limitations. So you are transcribing the code from scratch to run efficiently on the 32-bit laptop. He has even shared his progress on video through Youtube.

Here you can see it:

At the beginning of May, the creator showed a red triangle that moved slowly and now has Mario jumping and running through a world that resembles that of the original console video game. It mentions that this custom version can be played on a real console. With a video in which someone has the hardware in their hands and is testing it in a beta stage that clearly has not finished development.

Over time, the user wants to release the final version of the game for all users and so that they can play it both on compatible emulators or even on hardware if they use their respective flash card. Although he has made it clear that he will not allow any type of donations or payments for this work, otherwise the demands from Nintendo They are not going to keep you waiting, after all it is their intellectual property.

Remember that you can try Super Mario 64 in Nintendo Switch Online.

Via: Kotaku

Author’s note: This game will definitely be a must-try in the coming days, as it’s a miracle that the console can run it effectively. It will be a must-follow project until the final release.