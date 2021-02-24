Imported HFC refrigerant gases could illegally represent a third of the market in Europe and Spain it could be becoming the gateway to the European continent. These gases, used in refrigeration systems and in air conditioners in the automotive industry, hospitals or supermarkets, among others, are introduced into the European Union directly or indirectly from China and neighboring EU countries.

In 2015 the F-Gas regulation came into force, in order to guarantee a fair competition between key sectors of the economy, combat climate change and achieve the transition towards a more sustainable economy, in line with the objectives set in the European Green Deal. With this regulation, the EU has set itself the objective of the gradual elimination of HFCs, which have a high Potential for Atmospheric Warming (GWP), reducing 79% of their consumption by 2030, compared to the levels of 2012. Said reduction It implies the gradual reduction of imports of these gases and the establishment of a quota system with which to control their entry into Europe.

However, under this conjuncture, a growing black market for HFCs has originated, with which refrigerant gases imported illegally are introduced into Spain through different channels. An activity that evades European and Spanish legislation due to the lack of monitoring and control in customs, the low penalties and the disagreement between the member states regarding the fines to be imposed on criminal organizations. As explained by the lieutenant Hector Santed, of the Central Environmental Operational Unit of Seprona (UCOMA), in addition to introducing illegal gas directly from China through the ports of the southern region and the Levant, «Gas is also entering Spain from Europe. The route is from China to Russia, from Russia to the Eastern countries that border Russia and from the Eastern countries to the rest of European countries. Gas not only enters through our ports, but is also brought in through road to be consumed in the country. These are the two modus operandi that we have detected, according to what we have observed in our investigations.

A black market that is economically impacting the entire value chain, «including small and medium-sized companies, which have already lost about 80% of their business“, it states Murli sukhwani, Managing Director for EMEA FluoroChemicals at Chemours and President of the Research and Data area of ​​the EFCTC. “The impact affects the entire value chain, from the manufacturers, who are deprived of resources; through the installers, because they suffer unfair competition; to the end user, who must be concerned that the installation and the product they use are guaranteed, something that is not happening in many cases “, says Diego García, CEO of Kimikal.