He ambassador of Mexico in Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppelwas seen in the midst of controversy this week when El Universal linked it to a possible case of nepotism, influence peddling and the irregular use of public resources.

According to the newspaper with national circulation, when he was still Governor of SinaloaOrdaz Coppel would have channeled 1,089 million pesos to the project Mazatlan Central Parkwhere the Mar de Cortés Aquarium is located, which is being built in Mazatlán and whose main promoter and majority investor is the hotelier Ernest Coppel Kelly. Both characters are united by a family relationship, since they are cousins distant.

According to the publication of El Universal, when Ordaz Coppel had barely been in charge of the Sinaloan governmentstarted the government machinery to build the Central Park promoted by Coppel Kelly.

He bought 13.5 hectares of land for 196.5 million pesos. A year later, he channeled 306.5 million pesos to build the Central Park, in addition to managing 586 million pesos in the Federation for the project of the Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium.

The justification

This Monday, March 13, the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya declared that he spoke with the ex-governor Quirino Ordaz Coppelwho assured him that there was a tender international to build the new Mar de Cortés Aquarium in Mazatlán.

At the weekly conference, journalists asked Rocha Moya about the issue and it was added that the aforementioned tender was public, but only Coppel Kelly attended.

On possible controversies, Governor Rocha Moya and Enrique InzunzaSecretary General of the Government, commented that the public accounts of the previous government (that of Quirino Ordaz Coppel) have already been approved, except for some that are in dispute.

media coup

analysts of THE DEBATE evaluated the topic: “It is a media coup the one that appeared in the publication, which will surely not have an impact on what will be the new Mazatlán Mar de Cortés Aquarium, which will promote a better image of Mazatlán and Sinaloa,” said the columnist. Fernando Zepeda.

He added that the project of the new Mazatlan Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium It was originally promoted by the hotel businessman Ernesto Coppel Kelly, who convinced a group of businessmen to cooperate with each other and pay for what was the Executive Project.

The then governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel collaborated in management before the federal government that considered the project viable. Federal resources and private initiative are invested in the work. There is no state money.

“Former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel will surely have to come out to clarify, because the issue will continue on the agenda. I think that the State Government will be very attentive, “said the columnist Hector Ponce.

It may interest you: