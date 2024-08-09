Mexico City.- The energy sovereignty proposed by the future Secretary of Energy, Luz Elena González, will be difficult to achieve.

Mexico depends on gas and fuel imports for more than 60 percent, according to official data.

In June, 538,000 barrels of gasoline were imported daily, when demand is around 1.3 million barrels, according to figures from Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Meanwhile, some 5.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas are imported daily to cover local consumption, which is between 8 billion and 9 billion cubic feet daily.

“The main objective of energy policy is to continue guaranteeing national sovereignty, that is what we believe in, that was the mandate,” González said when she was appointed head of the Energy Secretariat (Sener) on June 27.

Arturo Carranza, an expert on energy issues, said that in view of the end of the six-year term, which was committed to energy sovereignty, it can be seen that the figures show a reality different from the expectations and discourse of the Government.

The important thing would be to work on a system with a more diversified energy matrix.

Carlos Flores, an energy specialist, also highlighted that the official’s statements are related to continuing with that energy policy.

“Ten minutes after being appointed, the first thing she says is that she is going to work again on energy policy and the rescue of state-owned companies, which means continuing with the same thing as the last six years,” he said.