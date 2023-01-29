Mexico City.- The expertise about him train crash that occurred on Line 3 of the Metrowhich was presented by the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office, distorts the causes of the accident for political interests, considered the National Union of Workers of the Collective Transportation System.

“Scientific technical expertise must be carried out, with the participation of experts in the field of Metro, and without trying to divert a technical issue into the political arenasince this leads to the distortion of the true causes that produce the facts under investigation,” the organization noted.

On Friday, the City’s Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) assured that the crash occurred for two acts, which he described as fraudulent: the intentional burning and cutting of wiring at the Potrero station and the driver’s negligent operation of convoy 24, who is accused of the crimes of homicide and intentional injuries.

The union organization assured that the conclusions of the Prosecutor’s Office blame subway workers of the failures and breakdowns that are registered in the system.

We recommend you read:

“Delays in maintenance are the main cause of the increase in Metro incidents and accidents,” stressed the union representative, Fernando Espino.