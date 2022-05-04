Sinaloa.- The deputy Rosario Osuna, from PAS, complained in the tribune of the State Congress of the deteriorating conditions of schools, in which he showed photographs, as evidence, of the damaged educational facilities in Sinaloa. In response, the Morenoites Almendra Negrete, Juan Carlos Patrón and José Manuel Luque defended the rehabilitation work carried out by Sepyc.

34 schools in Sinaloa have charged theft insurance

Only They have responded to 34 schools about theft insurancereported Graciela Domínguez Nava. The head of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture (Sepyc) in Sinaloa, stated that the insurer is still in troublebecause it has not solved them and they have more than 400 schools waiting.

