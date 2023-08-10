They play football at home, he chases them with a knife: “You annoy me”

Three twelve-year-olds play football in their doorstep, he chases them with a knife: “You have to stop bothering me.” It happened on Wednesday evening in via Tracia, a popular area of ​​San Siro in Milan. The resident annoyed by the noise is a 39-year-old offender who, as reported by Ansa, came down from the house with a knife. A 46-year-old witness of the scene called the police. The 39-year-old was reported for threats and for carrying a knife.

