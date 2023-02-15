The president’s spokesmen were not long in coming Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to challenge the approach of the column published in this space on Tuesday about the federal court trial in Brooklyn of the former Secretary of Public Security, Genaro Garcia Lunawhere it was argued that it was all Mexico who had sat on the bench of the accused. The verdict will be on garcia moon, but the condemnatory sentence will be against this country. They don’t want in National Palace that the trees can be seen because they only want Mexicans to see the branch that connects with the government of Felipe Calderon. However, yesterday the hypothesis work where they least wanted: President.

The cross-examination of the defense garcia moon to the prosecution’s stellar witness, Jesus Reynaldo King Zambada, caused tension and confrontation between the lawyers. Keegan Hamilton, correspondent of Vice News which also covered the trial of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman in the same court, thus reported the trigger for the exchange in his account Twitter:

“defense attorney Cesar de Castro he asked The Zambada King in cross-examination whether he recalled telling USA about payments to Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for seven million (dollars). The king He said he didn’t remember saying that.

“In the replica, de castro was more specific, claiming that The Zambada King had told American investigators that those Seven million had been paid to him through gabriel regino when AMLO was against Vicente Fox. The King He insisted again: ‘I couldn’t have said that because it’s not true.’

Arturo Angel, Mexican journalist who is on trial, elaborated on his account of Twitter: “De Castro tells you if you don’t remember that you sent money to a campaign of AMLO through Gabriel Regino. zambada says that ‘it was money for a campaign’, but does not specify which one”.

According to newspaper reports, de castro I was going to show him the transcript of his statement from 2013 where he mentions bribing the president but, he pointed out hamilton, “The prosecutor interrupted the questions about AMLO and asked to speak to the judge. There was a brief discussion; de castro He changed his line of questioning. There were no further details about the alleged payments.”

López Obrador, recalled Hamilton, had already been accused by El Rey Zambada during the trial of El Chapo Guzmán of having received bribes for the 2006 presidential campaign. This was recorded in an official document from the Eastern District Court in Brooklyn on January 15, 2019, led by prosecutors, led by Richard Donoghue, to Judge Brian Coganwhich also leads the trial to Garcia Luna. In that communication, which was originally classified as confidential, the following is mentioned as background:

“In his opening remarks, the defense attorney promised the jury that the trial would reveal salacious details about bribery of high-level people, including multiple presidents of Mexico. how did (Ismael El Mayo Zambada) to get away with it as the most powerful drug lord on the planet whose name you’ve never heard? I’ll tell you why: pay for it. bribe the whole government Mexicoincluding the one at the top: the current president of Mexico and, to a large extent, the one that preceded him. I am going to say it once man with emphasis: the current and the previous president of Mexico received hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes from the mayaccording to government witnesses.”

The defense sought to persuade the jury that El Chapo Guzman was not the leader Pacific Cartelbut employee of The Mayo Zambadaso he put his brother to testify, The king. Prosecutors objected to the testimony because there was no evidence to support their claims. The court itself questioned the attorney for El Chapo, Jeffrey Lichtman, who corrected his statement. He was not Lopez Obrador, said, but Pena Nieto and Calderon. There were contradictions in the claims of The kingand the defense of garcia moon confronted him on Tuesday, saying he had changed his statements. In the trial to El Chapo located bribery in 2006, when Lopez Obrador contended against Calderonand the accusations against Peña grandsondid not come from him, but from a lieutenant of Guzmanthe Colombian Alexander Cifuentes.

Since then, Peña Nieto, Calderón and Regino They emphatically rejected the accusations, and no criminal case was opened against any of them. A spokesperson for Lopez Obrador was contacted by hamiltonbut declined to comment on the accusation, pointing out “the fact that the accusations came from a protected witness in a trial that was not taking place in Mexico.” Nor was any process initiated against him.

Of all the senior officials charged, only garcia moon was chased by him Justice Departmentwith King Zambada, whom the prosecutors questioned at the time, as a star witness. In the trial to El Chapo indicated that he gave between three and five million dollars to garcia moon for protection, which he repeated Monday in court. The prosecution also presented to the jury cifuentesso that he said what he objected to in 2019.

With The king, the prosecution closed its case against the ex-secretary, and paraphrasing de castro in his opening speech, the reporter Ángel pointed out: “We can confirm that there were no audios, text messages, emails, photos or any such evidence to prove the bribes that garcia moon supposedly received beyond the testimonies”.

Nevertheless, garcia moon You are not guaranteed a verdict of not guilty, and even if you were – the jury will decide whether there is a reasonable doubt about your guilt – the reputational damage is enormous, and extends to Lopez Obrador, Peña Nieto, Calderón, and all of Mexico, painted in federal court Brooklyn as a narco-state, although some, in their factious pathology, do not want to see the international discredit caused by those who only seek benefits to wash away their crimes.