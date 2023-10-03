Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is about to make many superhero fans very happy when it releases later this month, but recent claims from a pre-access player are casting some doubt over the game’s longevity. As posted Sunday on Reddit, the player, who goes by the username ndumbikclaimed to have already achieved a platinum trophy for Spider-Man 2 after only 30 hours of play.

The player’s post also includes an image (albeit quite blurry) that appears to back up his claims of achieving platinum, which, for those who don’t know, usually means completing 100 percent of the achievements in a game on a console PlayStation.

If the player’s claim turns out to be true, it could indicate that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It’s a relatively short experience, which wouldn’t be too out of the ordinary compared to its previous installment. According to the average number of players, the main story of the Marvel’s Spider-Man The original takes around 17 hours to complete, while casual players who want to do more than just the main story can take around 25 hours to complete a match.

However, to achieve platinum, it is estimated that the game would take around 34 hours, just a few hours longer than what the gamer Spider-Man 2 claims to have achieved. The quasi-sequel, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, it takes around seven and a half hours to complete the main story and 18 hours to reach platinum. However, it is expected that Spider-Man 2 be a much larger game than the original, although whether that size translates into the actual length of the game remains to be seen.

It comes with a massive 98GB file size, as revealed in a leak at the end of August, and in a Status of Play Released a few weeks ago, Senior Creative Director Bryan Intihar said the game’s open-world map has “almost doubled in size” since the first game. Not to mention that you’ll be able to play the game, or at least sections of it, as much as Peter Parker as with Miles Morales.

Some people who read the claim showed skepticism about the reported time needed to reach platinum, such as one person who questioned whether the player only had access to the first act of the game. However, another was familiar with the quick time the player had previously posted to reach platinum in God of War: Ragnarokwhich was 46 hours, so it’s possible that this particular player is simply a very effective speedrunner and that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has as much content, if not more, than its predecessor.

We will have a clearer picture of how long it takes to complete and reach platinum in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when released exclusively in PlayStation 5 he October 20.

Via: Dual Shockers

Editor’s note: I like to enjoy the game at my own pace, I don’t know about you, and this type of player only makes me have to hurry to avoid seeing spoilers, 🙁