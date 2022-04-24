Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- Within the framework of World Earth Day, the Urban Development and Ecology Department of the Salvador Alvarado City Council, in coordination with the Parks and Gardens area, with the support of a group of volunteers, gave the task of making a tree planting and beautification day of the taste of ulama, Chemale Herida, located in the Las Garzas neighborhood, in Guamuchil.

The coordinator of Ecology, Rosalinda Cruz Huitrón, expressed feeling happy because the citizens have joined the actions of the municipal government, indicated that recently a group of people with the desire to undertake actions for the improvement of the environment approached, which she considered a response to climate change that has been taking place globally.

Cruz Huitrón commented that the planting of trees has a very positive environmental impact within the ecosystems and that is why they want to continue developing these sessions, he mentioned that the idea is to plant trees in all the parks that exist in Salvador Alvarado, but they will start with those that They already have a person in charge, so they can be watering and taking care of them.

Read more: Rosamorada, the town in Mocorito where Los Tigres del Norte was born

Rosalinda Cruz, stated that next week, the actions to commemorate World Earth Day will continue, she mentioned that there will be very interesting conferences by experts in caring for the environment, in addition to carrying out a recycling, where people will be able to deliver paper , cardboard, plastic, batteries and electronic devices to give it a better final destination and not affect the environment.