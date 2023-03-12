Can you imagine planning the trip of your dreams with your partner well in advance and that at the mere hour due to a mistake they end up in a completely different destination? Well, that was what happened to some young people from United Kingdom who have gone viral on the internet having traveled to Romania rather Hungary.

There are times when, no matter how much you plan things, unforeseen situations happen and plans end up changing completely, as could be verified by two boyfriends who apparently got the name of the capital of two European countries wrong.

It was through the TikTok social network where an Internet user posted a video in which she revealed how she and her boyfriend ended up traveling to a totally different country from the one they had planned.

According to what was revealed in the viral clip, according to the lovers they had bought plane tickets to travel to Budapestthe capital of Hungary, but they realized too late that the tickets they bought were to visit Bucharestcapital of Romania.

This is how the tiktoker showed that when they were lining up to get on the plane It was when they realized that they had made a mistake when they bought the plane tickets.

“When you thought you had booked flights to Budapest”, can be read in the text added to the post published on the Chinese virtual platform.

As expected, the video did not take long to go viral, managing to gather more than 4.7 million reproductionsas well as more than 178 thousand “likes” and almost a thousand comments from Internet users.

After the tiktok gained relevance among netizens, the young woman uploaded a new video updating her curious anecdote, making it clear that, despite the mistake, they decided to travel to Romania.

“Yes we went, of course we went, it was great,” said the girl.

It didn’t take long for the story of these two lovers to become a trend on the Asian virtual platform, so there were quite a few Internet users who left their comments, jokes and memes about the situation.