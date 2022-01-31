Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- After weeks of being closed, the municipal president of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, affirmed that the possibility of reopening the Tianguis del Centauro del Norte in one more week, however, this will be in case of the conditions of Covid-19 infections that may exist.

The mayor stated that, although his intentions are to open the tianguis the following Saturday, they are subject to the numbers of infections by Covid-19.

“We are going to see how infections behave from today, and we will probably give this sector the opportunity to reactivate. This considering that infections remain stable or, in the best of cases, decrease, “said Armando Camacho Aguilar.

Part of its objective to reactivate this commercial activity is that the suspension has greatly affected the financial condition of some families, so it is estimated that the permit for its installation will be extended to reactivate the economic flow of this sector.

“We are aware of the needs of the families who are going to work there, so it is expected that this weekend will be the last to remain closed, as long as the infections continue to trend downward,” said the mayor of Salvador Alvarado. .