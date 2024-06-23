Juarez City.- In the last year, 176 liters of breast milk were collected, benefiting 100 babies, with projections of increasing these numbers this second part of the year. “The donation process involves a rigorous selection and training process for donors, ensuring the quality and safety of the milk collected,” said health personnel from the milk bank.

Since 2015, the Breast Milk Bank in Chihuahua has supported nursing mothers and hospitalized babies, especially in neonatal intensive care units. Coordinated by the Erika Cabral clinic, the team has worked to facilitate an effective breastfeeding process and recruit donors outside the hospital.

The hospital team includes nursing staff in charge of lactation, the nutritionist and staff dedicated to collecting bottles, among other essential roles.

The Milk Bank not only focuses on the collection and processing of breast milk, but also on the promotion of breastfeeding as an integral part of child health. It belongs to the Ibero-American Network of Milk Banks, collaborating with other countries such as Venezuela and Colombia.

“Among the challenges facing the bank is the need to increase the culture of donation and improve knowledge about the importance of breast milk, both in the community and among health personnel at other hospitals,” said the state official.

“Moms who wish to donate must meet requirements such as being in good health, not smoking and having surplus milk,” said the doctor. She added that “the collected milk undergoes pasteurization processes and microbiological analysis to guarantee its quality before being distributed to the babies who need it most.”

For those interested in contributing to the bank, you can directly contact the social work department of the State Transfusion Center, where the donation process will be facilitated in an altruistic and vital way for premature babies and those with special medical needs.

“The Breast Milk Bank in Chihuahua is an example of community commitment and solidarity, where each bottle of breast milk represents an act of love that can save lives,” concluded the official.

[email protected]