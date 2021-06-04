Does the center of Murcia have enough crossing points in the city center to link the two shores of the city? The criterion of the municipal government must be that no, or that at least the existing ones do not respond to the current needs of the citizens, since the Murcia City Council plans the construction of a new pedestrian walkway in the urban area. This was revealed yesterday by sources from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), after the working meeting held by its president, Mario Urrea, with the Councilor for Infrastructure, Contracting and Development of the Consistory, Mario Gómez.

As LA TRUTH has learned, this new step, intended for both pedestrians and cyclists and users of personal mobility vehicles (for example, scooters), seeks to connect the Infante Don Juan Manuel neighborhood with the center of the capital. It should be remembered that in this area there are already up to four crossing infrastructures, all of which have pedestrian access, although only the La Fica bridge has a segregated bike lane. The Calatrava bridge or Vistabella footbridge, the Reina Sofía Hospital bridge and the one known as Puente Nuevo join this step. Municipal sources asked in this regard have not clarified, however, how high this infrastructure would run.

The full project report has not yet been delivered, as it was a preliminary meeting without documentation. When this is sent to the basin organization, the technicians of the Water Commissary will study it carefully and inform about its possible impact on the public hydraulic domain and on the possibility that the work affects the drainage capacity of the channel so that it can be executed. by the City Council.

On the other hand, the Consistory has requested authorization to carry out the geotechnical works necessary to undertake the project to build a new bridge between the Murcian district of El Raal and the Beniel district of La Basca, after the previous infrastructure sank before the passage, not allowed, of a concrete mixer. The meeting took place in an atmosphere of cordiality and collaboration.