Sinaloa.- around 40 seats of the legislative chamber, photographs of disappeared persons and murdered journalists were placed in Sinaloa by activists belonging to AC Warrior Houndswho expressed the urgent need to give greater protection to human rights defenders and communicators, because there is fear if their actions are making someone uncomfortable.

The foregoing, minutes before the Law for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders and Journalists is issued by the State Congress.

María Isabel Cruz, leader of this group, spoke out for greater support for activists and journalists, because she considered that it is very risky to go looking for relatives and people who are missing, and for this reason, it is very important that The law is approved to obtain a quicker reaction when security is required.

“We believe that we are doing the best, to defend, but we do not know if we are on the heels, and totally threatened, perhaps by organized crime or even the government, we do not know and in this state anyone can threaten you,” he added.

He explained that many times they are at risk and take a long time to respond to the security request, despite the fact that they have a button to request this support and more than 30 minutes and an hour go by and no police arrive. Although when touching this button, the reaction must be immediate.

“When I have pressed it, sometimes they tell me that I am in Monterrey, in Chihuahua and I am in my house, I think it has a few flaws. Sometimes if I pressed it, I have felt threatened and at risk of being searched and in others to see how it works,” he added.

It is up to the National Guard and the Army to respond to the call for help, but they do not respond to the request, said María Isabel Cruz, and they only give you a phone number to call if the person is in danger.