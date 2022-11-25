Alexis Vega has been, without a doubt, one of the best players in Liga MX for the past couple of years. The Chivas de Guadalajara winger has shown a great level and it seems that he is ready to try his luck in football on the Old Continent. It seemed that the player who emerged from Toluca would try to go to Europe as a free agent, but surprisingly he renewed with the Sacred Flock.
One of the conditions that Vega put to renew with the rojiblancos was that they sell it in case a good offer came from a club from those latitudes. In recent weeks it has emerged that the goal of the capital soccer player is not to return to Mexican soccer after his participation in the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
In this context, the companies Sportmediaset and Eurosport carried out an analysis of promising players from the teams that compete in the World Cup and Vega was included in said ranking. This exercise considered young players who have room for growth and who have accessible chips for Serie A teams.
The Ecuadorian goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez, 22, was included in the list; who plays for Independiente del Valle. The Serbian Strahinja Pavlovic from RedBull Salzburg was included in the defense; the Portuguese Antonio Silva, from Benfica; the Uruguayan Manuel Ugarte, from Sporting Lisbon and the Swiss Fabian Rieder from his country’s Young Boys.
The Croatian Lovro Majer, from Rennes, was also included in the list. Canadian Ismael Koné, from CF Montreal, and American Yunus Musha, from Valencia, completed half of the pitch.
Up front were the Japanese Ritsu Doan, from Freiburg; Moroccan Bilal El Khannous, from KRC Genk and Alexis Vega, from Chivas de Guadalajara. In the evaluation, the Mexican striker was described as “capable of paralyzing defenses, whether he plays on the left, right or center, an excellent dribbler, knows how to protect the ball and it’s difficult to take it away from him.”
According to estimates from the Transfermarkt portal, Vega’s market value would be close to eight million dollars.
