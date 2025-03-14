They place a plaque with the Pi symbol to celebrate Mathematics Day

Everyone remembers that the π or pi symbol was one of the great curiosities that one should learn in mathematics classes. And that, for many years to pass, it was always easy to remember that it could be “translated” to 3,1416. Hence, it has been chosen by the Barcelona City Council to illustrate a plaque on the occasion of Mathematics Day.

Specifically, it is the relationship between the length of a circle and its diameter, a value studied from ancient times and that It is frequently used not only in mathematics, but also in physics, architecture, astronomy or various engineering.

The plaque placed has not been installed in any Barcelona square but in which it is named, precisely, Plaza del Pino, which in Catalan is written and pronounced “Plaça del Pi”, since in the center a huge and leafy pine is located.

In a central square

In any case the plate discovered today will be temporary and only can be seen in the central Barcelona square for a week. The act participated in the mathematician Xavier Ros -ot and the president of the Catalan Society of Mathematics Montserrat Alsina.

The name of the PI number has its origin in the Greek letter π, which in the Latin alphabet is identified with the ‘P’. This letter is used because it is the first of the Greek word περιφέρεια, which means periphery, referring to the relationship between the periphery of a circle and its diameter.

A student of the IES Duques de Nájera, winner of the local phase of the Spanish Mathematics Olympiad

One of the curiosities that make the PI number singular is that Its exact value can never be calculated Due to its definition itself as an irrational number, which means that you can never find the exact and correct circumference of a circle.