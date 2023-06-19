Until a few weeks ago, many users had no confidence in the flagship release of Microsoft for this year, Starfield, but after being shown live things changed. Even the company’s most die-hard players PlayStation They have turned to see this quite promising project.

This brings us to a user known as Benjamin dikeywhich uploaded a petition to change.orgwhich proposes a meeting of signatures to turn the tables and that thus the development of the game happens to PS5. Even taking into account that its creation is dedicated to how the console systems are structured Xbox.

The most curious thing is that there are people supporting the motion, having 1410 signatures so far on the page, with a goal of 1500, so it could reach that number by the end of this week. Although, something to consider is certain comments from people who have left the firm, since they are pro users of Xbox who have let you know their thoughts.

Here some of them:

I’m signing because I want to leave a comment telling you that you are pathetic and need to get a life!

It is worth mentioning that many think that it is just a person who obviously knows that the console change cannot be made but only wants to make Xbox fans angry. He even mentions that he is a fan of the brand, only that he wants to see how he experiences the reaction of people when they see the publication.

Remember that Starfield opens next September 6 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: change

Editor’s note: It is a bit illogical that the change of console is requested with only about 3 months to go before the game is released. Obviously it’s not going to happen, so I do think it’s just someone who wants to make people angry and that’s it.