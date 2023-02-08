Super guests of the second episode of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, the Black Eyed Peas performed without Fergie: what happened to it?

Sometimes they come back. In 2004 the original lineup of black Eyed Peas set foot in San Remowith Fergie vocalist. Tonight, instead of the historic member, she performed J. Rey Soula regular member of the band since 2020. Longtime fans will, however, still remember the glories of the past and wonder what led to the change.

Black Eyed Peas: why Fergie was not present at the Sanremo Festival 2023

Fergie was is the face of the Black Eyed Peas, guests of Amadeus, from 2003 to 2017. After coming out of a period of rehabilitation, the interpreter collaborated with Will.i.am in the song Shut Up. The commercial success and strong chemistry found on stage created a lasting bond.

Among the many hits recorded with the Black Eyed Peas, it is impossible not to mention What is the love? And I Gotta Feeling. Climbing the sales charts on time, they recorded sold-out concerts all over the planet.

From the 2013 Fergie has, however, decided to get one break from the group, dedicating himself to the solo project. And so she went on for a while, before making the comeback. The final farewell came in 2017when he left the scene permanently.

The rumor, initially circulated as a simple rumor, has obtained confirmation from Will.i.am and by another member of the band. The controversy was nipped in the bud, as the other Black Eyed Peas stars immediately wished their friend and colleague the best.

She decided to leave the scene to devote herself full time to the most difficult job of all: that of a mother. Born in 2013, the result of the relationship with the actor Josh Duhamellittle Axl is the center of the artist’s thoughts.

Who preferred to put his career aside to be, as much as possible, a present parent.