Professionals from the Radiodiagnosis service of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital in Madrid have successfully performed a thrombectomy (removal of a thrombus) in a cerebral artery in the smallest patient in the world, who was only two months old at the time of the intervention.

This is the first treatment of this type in a child of such a young age, since there is no published history in the national and international scientific literature on a similar case. The infant went to the children’s emergency room from October 12 to the beginning of February due to symptoms compatible with epileptic seizures and hemiparesis (poor mobility of the upper and lower right limb).

Given the symptoms, the Stroke Code was activated. After the assessment and persistence of the symptoms, and after performing various diagnostic tests, it was decided to perform a cranial magnetic resonance, which was carried out in just five minutes, to detect possible internal bleeding, locate infarcted brain tissue and do an evaluation of the cerebral arteries.

As a result of this test, a cerebral infarction produced by a thrombus in the left middle artery was diagnosed in its initial part. This artery supplies blood to most of the cerebral hemispheres, on the left side of which the areas responsible for language are located, so the consequences of its plugging by a thrombus can be potentially more serious than if it occurs on the right side.

In addition, it was also determined that the area supplied by the artery is not completely infarcted, given the short time elapsed since the onset of symptoms and the performance of the test. Given this circumstance, and despite being a baby of a few months, with the technical limitations of material and use of contrast due to its small size and weight, it was decided to start a procedure to open the artery, given the serious motor and cognitive sequelae and of the language that could come to pass if one did not act quickly.

This opening procedure was performed through the femoral artery located in the groin, moving a catheter through it to the arteries of the brain, also using a specific material known as a stent-retriever (a kind of very small corkscrew) and a catheter of distal aspiration. In just two attempts the artery was unblocked.

Although the procedure concluded successfully, the patient was admitted to Pediatric Intensive Care for monitoring, where he remained only 48 hours, since he remained stable and evolved very favorably, even improving hemiparesis.

The day after the procedure, a second control MRI was performed with very favorable findings, since the infarction had not progressed and the artery had opened, although with less blood flow than usual.

Given his favorable condition, he was transferred to the hospitalization ward, where he continued his good evolution, until he received the final discharge at home that took place in mid-February. After a short period of time in Intensive Care and in the hospital ward, the patient has been discharged home due to his favorable evolution, although he continues with outpatient follow-up by Pediatric Neurology and treatment with an occupational therapist.