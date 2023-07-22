By unanimity of the members of the justice commission HE approved the opinion that classifies as specific fraud he default payment agreed in written or verbal form by the buys of a agricultural, livestock, beekeeping, aquaculture and fishery productwhich will give legal certainty to the producers.

The omission of payment will rise to the criminal category as the only way to prevent the producers be fraud victims in their crops.

The opinion that will surely be approved in plenary session of Congress is approved in response to a citizen initiative presented by a group of producers members of the association farmers of the Baluarte river concerned about the uncertainty that all agricultural cycles suffer when selling their crops in which they run the risk of losing them due to non-payment.

Potpourri. Hundreds of teachers and students They mobilized yesterday to accompany and support the university authorities: former rector Juan Eulogio Guerra and to Chancellor Jesus Madueña in his appearance before the judge which was deferred to August 31, because some of the defendants, belonging to the procurement committee, did not appear, citing one of them that he was ill and others that they did not receive the research folders.

Among the protesters were also the PAS leaders, Héctor Melesio Cuén and Angélica Díaz de Cuén and all your familybecause among those accused is also his son, Hector Melesio Cuen Diaz.

It came out that they were little more than 45 and a half million pesos in tortillas and not 18 million pesosthose that were purchased during the three years of the pandemic: 2020, 2021 and 2022, in which the complainants assure that there were no face-to-face classes while the former rector Guerra Liera defends himself arguing that more than 1,800 students were confined to 116 student houses and they were supported with food and scholarships.

The attorney general, Sara Bruna Quiñones, contradicted the university students and explained that the members of the acquisitions committee did not come to receive the investigation folders despite being notified. The fight between the university authorities, the prosecutor’s office and the PAS is fought in all terrains, in the courts and in the mediaand gives for many more episodes.

norona. Supporters of the presidential candidate Gerardo Fernandez Noronaled by deputy Fernando García and Víctor Contreras, are mobilized to bring as many people as possible to the events that he will preside over during his tour of Sinaloa, especially the one in The Mochis which will take place on Sunday afternoon in a closed place but in which more than 500 people can fit.

norona is considered the most rebellious of “the caps”, with closer proximity to the people and a real headache for the opposition, which he has always fought since the beginning. congress.

“I am innocent and I do not feel persecuted”: Juan E. Guerra, former rector of the UAS.

