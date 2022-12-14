Puebla.- The Congress of Puebla performs a solemn ceremony of the body present in homage to the Governor Miguel Barbosawho passed away yesterday at the age of 63.

The remains of the Governor of Puebla arrived this morning at the seat of the local congresswhere the first of three posthumous acts will take place.

The float arrived around 9:15 a.m., in the midst of a strong security operation and followed by several trucks in which his wife came, rosario orozcotheir children Miguel and Rosario Barbosa Orozco and their closest collaborators.

Upon arrival of the remains of the Governor, the people who gathered outside the local congressional headquarters began to shout “Governor, Governor!” and “Barbosa, friend, the people are with you!”.

The Symphonic Band of the State Police also began to sing melodies such as “Today it’s time to be happy”, while the hearse approached the main entrance of the state Legislative headquarters.

Inside the legislative compound there are already local deputies, municipal presidents and state officials.

In addition to local deputies, among the characters that are in the legislative compound are Ana Lucia Hill Mayoral, in charge of the office of the Government.

Deputies such as Mónica Rodríguez, Oswaldo Jiménez and Aurora Sierra, from the PAN, also entered through the main access to Congress; as well as Morena, Xel Arianna, and the fence allies, Nora Merino and Mojica Silva.

The Undersecretary for Substantive Equality, Vianey García, also arrived.

The tribute began with words from the president of the state Congress, Sergio Salomón Céspedes, who said that after the death of Barbosa Fear should not permeate among the people of Puebla, because the rule of law will be taken care of.

“Puebla is a State and complex, today we have an entity in which we all fit. There should be no uncertainty, there should be no fear or anxiety. Action must be taken with a high vision, there should be no restlessness; that is what the process alleged to legality is for, take care of the rule of law,” said Céspedes.

The ceremony also highlighted the presence of municipal presidents such as Eduardo Rivera Pérez, from Puebla capital; as well as Ariadna Atala, from Atlixco, the latter close to the then State President.

Other political personalities who attended the ceremony are the Rector of the BUAP, Lilia Cedillo Ramírez; and the institution’s general secretary, José Manuel Alonso.

The attendees arrived in the midst of a strong security operation, which included the closure of the streets surrounding the local Congress and the Palace of Justice, where a second posthumous event will take place.