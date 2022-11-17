Mexico City.-The Venustiano Carranza Mayor’s Office pays tribute to “Frida”the rescue dog of the Secretary of the Navy, through a mural that will be illuminated during the night in the demarcation located to the west of the capital.

After the death of the can, the demarcation had a pillar, on Avenida Congreso de la Unión, at the intersection with Avenida del Taller, just where Line 2 of the Trolleybus and Line 4 of the Metro pass.

“We will always remember Frida, the first Mexican dog heroine of the 21st century, which is why we invite you to visit and take a picture on the great mural,” the Mayor’s Office reported through its social networks.

This is not the only mural that can be seen along Avenida Congreso, since there are also several in honor of historical figures of the City and the Country, which are illuminated at night.

We invite you to read:

For her part, the mayoress of Venustiano Carranza, Evelyn Parra, also lamented the death of the rescue dog “Frida” and added that she left a great accumulation of memories to the Mexican population for her work.