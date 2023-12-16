BANGOR, Wales — For David Haselgrove, every day was a struggle to get out of bed and then another to put on his socks. Stairs were often impossible and the pain made it difficult to live with himself. But when he sought medical help for his arthritis, he was told the wait for a consultation with a specialist was more than two years. It could be another two years before surgery.

“If I wasn't the person I am, I would have lost the will to live because pain takes over your life,” said Haselgrove, 71, who is now fully mobile after a hip replacement.

His recovery has nothing to do with Britain's National Health Service (NHS). Instead, Haselgrove, who operated small businesses throughout his working life, traveled to Lithuania to have the surgery, one of a growing number of Britons who have paid for procedures they are entitled to free of charge.

Free, universal healthcare is the founding principle of the NHS, one of Britain's most revered institutions. But it is taking longer and longer to be fulfilled.

Following the economic crisis, the Conservative-led coalition government, elected in 2010, embarked on a period of austerity during which health spending failed to keep pace with the needs of an aging population.

Investment in buildings and equipment, including vital diagnostic tools like CT scanners, has lagged far behind medical systems in other advanced economies, reported the King's Fund, a health think tank.

That contributed to a backlog of 4.6 million procedures before the pandemic, a figure that grew to 6 million as planned surgeries gave way to urgent care during the crisis. The queue for treatment now stands at around 7.7 million procedures, representing around a tenth of the population.

Many Brits who can afford to pay to skip the line do so.

In a typical quarter before the pandemic, about 50,000 patients were admitted to hospitals paying out of pocket, indicates the Private Health Care Information Network. In the first quarter of this year, that number was 71,000, not including patients who travel abroad, like Haselgrove. At about $7,500, a hip replacement in Lithuania was cheaper than at a private British hospital.

Joint replacements “have the longest waiting times in the country,” said Deborah Alsina, executive director of Versus Arthritis, a charity.

However, when a routine private surgery becomes an emergency, it is often the public system that has to respond, because many private hospitals lack emergency or intensive care departments.

By: STEPHEN CASTLE