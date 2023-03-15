Mexico.-In addition to having been awarded internationally, there are many people who are willing to pay thousands of pesos for the famous bill of 50 mexican pesos issued by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

Under this framework, it has been announced that on digital platforms, more specifically on Mercado Libre, axolotl tickets can be offered in more than 370 thousand pesos per piece.

It was at the end of 2021 when the Bank of Mexico put into circulation the famous and highly coveted new 50-peso bill, which is popularly known for having a Mexican axolotl printed on it.

Thus, this beautiful and exotic paper money joins the list of banknotes and coins for which collectors are willing to pay large amounts of money that go beyond their denomination value.

It is so in the e-commerce platform Free market There are vendors who offer different bills with certain characteristics, including the 50-peso bill with the axolotl, for several thousand pesos.

In the particular case of a vendor, he states that he has the new 50 Mexican pesos bill from Banxico for sale at nothing more and nothing less than 375 thousand Mexican pesos, but what makes it so special?

According to the specifications referred to in the publication of the ecommerce platform, the axolotl ticket that It is sold for 375 thousand pesos, it belongs to the AA series.that is, it is one of the first that the Mexican entity produced, which is a strong factor in selling the piece for several thousand pesos.

They sell axolotl ticket for 375 thousand pesos in Mercado Libre / Photo: screenshot

Apart from the aforementioned characteristic, the 50 Mexican pesos bill that is sold for 375 thousand Mexican pesos does not have any other particularity that adds to its high value.

We recommend that before you put a coin or bill up for sale on e-commerce platforms, you first you advise very well with an expert in the subject. In addition, we advise you to do the same before purchasing this type of issue, to avoid falling into scams.