It seems like a joke, but a few days have passed since the sad news about the creator of dragon ball, Akira Toriyama, who carried with him some medical complications that only worsened to give way to March 1 with the fall of this celebrated mangaka. Although many have already given their condolences, there are still some followers who want to pay some kind of tribute, and it seems that they have decided to go big in a place where thousands of attendees gather.

Last Sunday in Spain the Elche-Albacete Balompié where Second Division players participate, and within the Martínez Valero Stadium It didn't take long for adults to pay tribute to the franchise by playing the song Drac Z Ball as if it were the welcome anthem. It is worth mentioning that for obvious reasons they have put it in Catalan due to regional issues, something that has not turned out badly at all.