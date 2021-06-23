The resignation of Ricardo Salles from the post of Environment Minister on the afternoon of this Wednesday (23.Jun.2021) was among the most talked about issues on Twitter. Authorities and artistic personalities commented on the departure of the former minister, who spent a little more than 2 years and 5 months in office. O power360 List the posts on the subject below:
Here’s the ad:
continue reading
window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({
appId : ‘176130429467305’,
xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.7’
});
window.api_started = true;
};
(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = “https://connect.facebook.net/pt_BR/sdk.js”;
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));
.
Leave a Reply