Found on the side of the road dying, the dog Berry is saved in extremis by the wonderful volunteers

This is yet another story that shows us how mean and heartless some people can be. The protagonist is a little dog named Berry, which after getting a bullet full back, she had collapsed to the ground in the desperate hope that someone would help her and the puppies she had in tow.

She was lying on the on the edge of a country road. Some passersby had noticed her, but seeing her health conditions so tragic, they have took with them only the puppies and left her lifeless on the ground.

Only one of them decided to call the volunteers, but when the rescuers arrived, there was no trace of the puppies.

In the call, they explained that there were puppies, but we didn’t find them when we arrived. That poor dog, in addition to the obvious physical pain, had to see people take away her children. We barely held back the tears.

Berry’s Rescue Attempt

However, the volunteers took poor Berry in charge and brought her into theirs shelter. There the vet visited her and was able to ascertain that her condition was more tragic than expected.

The bullet it had pierced his own vertebral column seriously injuring her. Also, the wound was there infected severely and was filled with pus and fluid.

5 days after her arrival in the shelter, the conditions of the dog began to get worse. Volunteers thought the worst and the facility’s vets didn’t know what to do next.

From there the idea of carry it in the Moscow Animal Hospital, where a surgeon managed to operate it and to remove all pus and excess fluid.

Everything seemed to be going well, but before we started chemotherapy, a further problem has arisen. A’infection of the uterus which necessitated a sterilization. Another operation on the body of that puppy already compromised so much.

Fortunately, the second surgery He has gone great and the dog reacted well. Over the days he regained his appetite and the will to live.

The path to complete healing is still very long and tiring, but the worst is officially over. Soon Berry will also have his own personal wheelchair, with which he will also be able to move more freely.

A happy ending for a story that, as it had started, left one to think only of the worst. Thank you to the fantastic volunteers.