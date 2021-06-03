The Government of the City of Buenos Aires was formally enabled to buy vaccines against the coronavirus. The Buenos Aires Legislature approved a law to grant him that power with 53 votes in favor and 4 abstentions.

While the health emergency lasts, the law empowers the Executive Power, through the Ministry of Health and the Head of the Cabinet of Ministers, to “start negotiations and enter into contracts -even in foreign currency-, following a founded report from the local health authority “to acquire vaccines against Covid-19. At the same time, it allows you to omit or modify the requirement of guarantees, bonds or sureties required by the City’s Procurement and Contracting Law.

The norm, in addition, authorizes the inclusion of confidentiality clauses or agreements in contracts, as well as “prescriptions that establish conditions of patrimonial indemnity with respect to indemnities and other pecuniary claims related to and in favor of those who participate in the research, development, manufacture, provision and supply of vaccines”.

It also allows the inclusion of clauses that establish the extension of jurisdiction in favor of arbitration and judicial tribunals based abroad and acceptance of applicable foreign law.

The City seeks to accelerate the vaccination process against the coronavirus. Photo Luciano Thieberger

As a control mechanism, the Special Commission for the Acquisition of Vaccines within the scope of the Buenos Aires Legislature. It will be made up of five deputies who must belong to the Health, Budget, Finance, Financial Administration or Tax Policy commissions, and who will be appointed by the First Vice Presidency of the Legislature, headed by Agustín Forchieri.

This commission will monitoring of purchases, delivery and territorial distribution of vaccines. The Buenos Aires government must provide you with information on these points every 30 days. The original project established that term at 60 days, but it was reduced at the request of Deputy María Rosa Muiños (Frente de Todos).

The approved project was presented by the Buenos Aires Executive, which among the fundamentals explained that the law was necessary to establish a legal framework and “power advance with greater speed in the vaccination plan for the population of the City and in this way face the increase in cases with an immunized population and reduce the serious complications and mortality of COVID-19 “.



“It is necessary to empower the Executive to take steps to acquire vaccines against Covid-19 because there are issues not covered by the City’s Procurement and Contracting Law“Claudio Romero, the legislator of Together for Change, who chairs the Budget Commission, explained in statements to Radio Cultura.

“The first,” he explained, “is that it operates within an international legal framework and the Head of Government must be authorized and provided with the tools to be able to negotiate, always in line with the national law on the purchase of vaccines, 27.573. And the second is that vaccines are priced in foreign currency“.

Regarding the payment of vaccines, the law authorizes the Ministry of Finance to allocate the necessary resources to buy them.

The search for vaccines

The Buenos Aires Government seeks to negotiate with states and private laboratories. For example, it has already contacted Israel to access surplus AstraZeneca vaccines that that country did not use. There was also some conversation with Chile.

The efforts of different jurisdictions to obtain vaccines began after the Chief of Cabinet of the national Government, Santiago Cafiero, said in April that both the City of Buenos Aires and the provinces could buy vaccines on their own. He also said that private parties could do it.



The arrival of AstraZeneca vaccines to Ezeiza, on May 24. Photo Presidency of the Nation

Although in practice, there are states like Russia that they only negotiate with central governments. The same criteria are used by some laboratories, such as Pfizer.

From the City Government they always clarified that, if they get vaccines, they will be used to collaborate with the national campaign and not only to inoculate the porteños.