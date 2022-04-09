And local media reports said that 13 students at San Bartolome School in the Colombian city of Cucuta participated, last Tuesday, in the challenge of “drinking fruit juice mixed with Viagra”, which is used to treat impotence in adults.

She explained that the students’ ages ranged between 14 and 15 years, noting that they participated in the challenge during the lunch hour.

A few minutes later, the teens felt tachycardia (increased heart rate), which prompted their transfer to the hospital, for necessary medical care.

Ricardo Contreras, a spokesman for the medical center that received the students, stated that two of them developed serious symptoms, noting that 9 other children had milder symptoms and were referred to their general practitioner and discharged from the hospital.

He continued, “All students will remain under medical observation.”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and San Bartolome school has issued a statement calling on parents to “monitor their children’s use of social media”.