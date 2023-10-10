They trolled him! Oliver Sonne became a trend after arriving in Peru to be part of the national team. The arrival of the Danish athlete and the quick way in which he obtained his Peruvian ID has been the subject of memes and jokes, a fact that ‘JB en ATV’ was not going to waste. The comedy show atv decided to make a parody of what happened days before the duel against Chili for the qualifiers towards the World Cup.

In the comic sketch, the national team’s footballers did not want Oliver to obtain the DNI for fear of losing his position on the team. The only one that supported Sonne’s entry was the ‘Ears’. Users did not hesitate to comment on the funny scene and replied that what was shown “was not far from reality, that happened to Benavente.” They also asked themselves the following question: “Now, how do we explain that to Sonne?” Some even suggested that “Mark Vito would have played the Dane better.”

