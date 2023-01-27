Putting together the PC gamer is quite a mess, when gamers buy used parts they look for very specific things and find out the environment to which the equipment was subjected. Mainly because that implies in the life time of the pieces. Graphics cards are essential in the pcThey are also one of the most expensive parts, however, there are already reports of cases in which used parts are sold as new.

And while at first it seems like an excellent deal for the buyer, what happens is that graphics cards were used in crypto mining. In this way, a good deal ends in a scam.

In cryptocurrency mining, graphics cards are used all the time, They don’t rest for a second. In addition, they are used at the highest power, due to this, they overheat excessively. After this, his life span is too short.

Also, any graphics card that comes from a mining farm will obviously stop running the fps it promised when it was new. And by strenuous use, its life time will be further reduced.

Nevertheless, a Brazilian youtuber reported that graphics cards used in cryptomining are being sold in China as if they were new. This is a terrible problem, because when gamers buy new parts we trust warranties and obviously don’t ask questions about equipment that should come in top condition.

So this vintage of used graphics cards are a total hoax. But, there is a way to recognize it. Iskandar Souza, the Brazilian youtuber, commented that you can see a yellowish color in the GPU memory. This means the piece was overused or new boards have been welded to it.

Of course, the news is from China, however, you have to be careful because fraud is the order of the day.

How much do graphics cards cost?

There are many prices. It depends not only on the brand, but also on the season and the store where you look for the pieces. Here we tell you about some:

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 — 2200 MXN

ASUS AMD TUF Gaming Radeon — 4939 MXN

Asus ROG-STRIX-RTX3060-O12G-V2-GAMING — 10 281 MXN

Gigabyte NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 — 20649 MXN

