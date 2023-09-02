Alopesico Alfa or shaved and scratched, the former head honcho of the Spanish Football Federation believed he lived the opportunity to touch his balls in the stands (standing three meters from Queen Letizia and almost elbow to elbow with the infanta) and then give the player Jenni Hermoso a lift, grab her by the skull and force a kiss on her lips that he himself defined as “pico”. harmless, further arguing that the upheaval was the other way around and only apologizing without palliatives to the token of criadillas subtly explained as a euphoric expression synonymous with “I smelled your eggs!”.

The slow reading of the previous paragraph is enough to condemn the subject named Rubiales; immediate suspension by FIFA and generalized if not planetary condemnation by the entire 21st century to alienated stupidity, outdated machismo, abusive empowerment, sinister laughter, the little culture of what difference does it make either ai’seva… but it turns out that the Spanish zarzuela is more in force than ever and the so-called chico genre floods headlines and gatherings with an explosive vaudeville: Rubiales’ mother goes on a hunger strike inside the town temple, from where she leaves by emergency to hospital for nervous breakdown; the uncle of the deceased decides to make public a party of the former leader with women of age of their own daughters and debauchery; millionaire perks that now deserve an audit and resurrection of possible corruption silenced in the recent past.

Let us add that the gale becomes a general talk and the political parties throw themselves into the verbiagewhile the jumble multiplies in confusion after confusion: the video of the affected player herself laughing in shocktheir companions chanting Kiss Kiss Kiss on the bus that was transporting them to their newly achieved glory, the complete oblivion of the penalty missed by the Hermoso girl, the expiration of the video of the goal with which they won the World Championship and the random sadness that the scorer was unaware of at the time of the goal that his father had died even before the game and thus the sum of thousands of micro-stories that are slowly becoming overshadowed by the convoluted and bitter occasion that has occurred. misted about August well into September, even though he has hinted even slightly that the monarch might well call for the immediate arrest of anyone who dares touch their private parts in front of his queen, and though no one fully justifies or properly condemns the astonishing slowness with which the The remnants of the Federation react to the outbursts (already considered possible crimes) nor do they know exactly how big a punishment, suspension or derision should be applied and of course, little or hardly the window opens towards the stagnation that remains in the air: the absolute imbalance and labor, sports, social, economic and other inequality between work, efforts, jobs and male and female activities.

The goddess Occasion was painted bald to emphasize that one should not miss the opportunity to catch her on her unstoppable course, although her fringe is always visible from the front. It is common in Spain to refer to barely with “by the hair”, precisely to the fact that the fringe on the forehead à la Harry Potter either à la Puigdemont (both motops because of a scar) is ephemeral and becomes bald, half-bald as in Greco-Roman mythology or bald as Rubiales who believed he saw the ideal occasion to celebrate and boast precisely without reading or perceiving that Time no longer gives occasion for jokes , gossip, attitudes, manners, forms, formulas and a long etcetera of machismo, racism, classism, vulgarism, macarrismo and so many isms that now oscillate on the canvas once the fragile cobweb that wrapped so many sectors and not only the Spanish Federation of Soccer where the entire team had previously resigned in protest at the convoluted and marbled taffy of its leaders, where the now world champions had insisted on better treatment and preparation for the possibility of being crowned, where no one in their right mind It occurs to him to celebrate a sporting action or a galactic triumph in the 21st century by touching the balls (whether in the presidential box or on the medal platform as the goalkeeper of the champion Argentina men’s team did with his golden glove trophy), where no one in their right mind would dream of kissing someone without warning. a player trapped by the skull, euphoria and stupidity included in the empty instant, and nobody thinks of entrenching themselves in the tantrum, repeating to the point of ignominy that they have no reason to resign or regret it, trying to victimize their stained person, trying to blame the Other and so on… trying to extend the surreal picture of the zarzuela of the endless verbena of confusions, the gray hair in the air, the disheveled Carmen with a knife, the old wig of the dissidents, the hair of the Prophet instead of serenely savoring the perfect move of a millimeter pass from midfield to the extreme left through which a girl with flying hair, barely tied by a garter on her forehead, arrives in a convinced run, and a shot as a vector that brushes past the outstretched glove of an English goalkeeper to that the ball nestles in the false hypotenuse of the net, at the base of the post, culminating a perfect Occasion. No wonder they paint her bald.