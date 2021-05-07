The artist Harry Greb painted this Friday, on a wall in the central Testaccio neighborhood of Rome, one of the fiefdoms where Romanist fans settle, the Portuguese José Mourinho, new coach of the capital’s team, aboard a Vespa motorcycle and with a scarf in the club’s colors, yellow and red.

The Vespa is a line of scooters manufactured for the first time in Pontedera (Italy), in 1946, by the firm Piaggio & Co, The presentation of the first 15 Vespa motorcycles took place on April 23, 1946 in the Golf Club of Rome. The parents of the new motorcycle were the businessman Enrico Piaggio and the aeronautical engineer Corradino D’Ascanio

The announcement of the signing of Mourinho from next season triggered the enthusiasm of the Romanist fans, who from this Friday can “venerate” the Portuguese technician in his special Testaccio mural, a reference to the film “Holidays in Rome”, 1953, starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck.

The artist Harry Greb portrayed the new coach of Roma, Jose Mourinho, on a wall in the Testaccio neighborhood of the Italian capital. Photo: DPA / Marilla Sicilia.

In the mural, Mourinho appears dressed in a blue suit and tie, a white shirt and a yellow and red scarf on board a Vespa, which for this occasion takes the name “Specialone”, referring to the nickname “Special One” that accompanied the Portuguese coach at the beginning of his career.

In the suit, instead of the traditional white scarf, Mourinho wears one with the green, white and red tricolor, symbol of the Italian league title that the fans ask him to return to Rome twenty years later.

Mou flies aboard the Vespa and a Roma fan takes the opportunity to take a selfie. Photo: DPA / Marilla Sicilia.

Mourinho was the great bet of the American property of the Friedkin family to relaunch a club that is seventh in the classification of Serie A and that said goodbye this Thursday from the Europa League in the semifinals.

Roma fans never tire of taking photos of the mural that portrays the new coach of the Italian capital’s team, the famous Portuguese José Mourinho, aboard a Vespa. Photo: EFE / Riccardo Antimiani.

With players such as Spaniards Borja Mayoral and Pedro, Rome beat Manchester United 3-2 at the Olympic Stadium, but ended up eliminated after losing the first leg by a resounding 2-6.

Under Scrutiny! A fan is pictured next to the mural dedicated to Josè Mourinho, new coach of the Italian club AS Roma. Photo: AP / Gregorio Borgia.

Mourinho, who already triumphed in Italy with Inter Milan, with whom he conquered the 2010 treble, received the photo of the Testaccio mural, published by the artist Harry Greb, with a ‘like’ through his Instagram account .

Mourinho and his Vespañ on the wall. A fan and his scooter in the portrait. The Portuguese revolutionized the club in the Italian capital that has not been champion for 20 years. Photo: Reuters / Remo Casilli.

