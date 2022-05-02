Lionel Messi is considered one of the best players in history and he scored many goals throughout his career. Some of them were great goals, others emblematic and there are some that all fans can easily remember.
April 23, 2017 was a very special day for the Argentine: he scored the last goal for Barcelona to beat Real Madrid 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabéu and it was number 500 in his career. That goal had a very special celebration, showing his shirt to the rival fans present and kissing the shield.
Five years after that meeting, the shirt worn by Rosario was auctioned off and it was for a real fortune. An auction was held to find an owner for that historical jewel and they paid 450 thousand dollars for having her
“I can’t believe it. The most sacred of the holy grails for my collection, ”wrote the new owner on his social networks and was proud of what he achieved. In total, 19 offers were made, since the price started at 100 thousand dollars and ended up paying four times as much.
The site that auctioned it proved its veracity through Resolution Photomatching, where it was confirmed that it was the same shirt.
