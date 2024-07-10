The owners of a Spanish funeral home are being investigated by the Spanish justice system for allegedly participating in the illegal sale of corpses to universities. Two of the business’ employees were already under investigation, but a request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office seeks to extend the investigation to the owners as well.

At the moment, there are two open cases for this same matter: a first one relating only to the alleged irregularities in the sale of a corpse, and another for an alleged criminal network on this same issue.

The decision of the Valencia Provincial Court, known this Tuesday, is related to the first of the cases, specifically the sale of the body of a man who died in La Fe hospital to a university.

The investigating judge considers that a possible crime of falsifying documents in the Civil Registry was committed solely by the employees of the funeral home. However, the prosecutor disagrees and believes that the “involvement, knowledge and decision-making capacity” of the owners of the funeral home is undeniable.

The two employees and the two owners, aged between 41 and 74, were arrested last January and released on bail after making statements.

Police suspect that they billed 5,040 euros (about 5,500 dollars or 21,906,840 Colombian pesos) to a university for 11 cremations of bodies, once studied, which were not reflected in the invoices issued by any of the incinerators operating in the city.

Apparently, the suspects took advantage of the dissection and dismemberment of the bodies to place them in the coffins of other deceased, cremating several corpses in one go.

In this way, they supposedly saved themselves from paying for them, but they did bill the university for them, and made significant profits from it.

The investigation began in early 2023, when The agents learned that the body of a deceased person had been removed from the morgue. from a hospital in an irregular manner by a funeral home.

To do so, falsifications were allegedly made in the registration book of the same, as well as in the documentation provided to the Civil Registry.

Investigators have found that two funeral home workers, after falsifying documents, had taken possession of a corpse that was in the hospital morgue and taken it to a university for study, instead of burying it.

The deceased should have been buried in his municipality of residence with a burial paid for by the local council. However, It would have been sold for study for almost 1,200 euros (1,300 dollars or 5,177,744 Colombian pesos), without any family member or friend giving consent.

Police said the suspects were looking for deceased persons who had no relatives, preferably foreigners or who had had precarious living conditions.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from the EFE Agency and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.