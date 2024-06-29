The toll of the accident which occurred late this morning, Saturday 29 June, on Provincial Road 161, also known as “Gildonese“, which connects Contrada Mascione in Campobasso to the municipality of Gildone. A boy of just 16 years old died following the overturning of the car, a Suzuki, driven by sister older, 23 years old.

16-year-old dies in road accident

The dynamics of the accident

According to the latest investigations and the first information leaked, the car carrying the brother and sister it would have overturned after having impacted with extreme violence a low concrete wall. A wall that separates the roadway from the surrounding vegetation.

The boy’s older sister was driving the Suzuki. Following the collision and the subsequent overturning of the car, the young woman managed to get out of the passenger compartment on her own. Her physical condition is serious at the moment, but it would not be life-threatening. The girl’s state of shock was profound and understandable and she was promptly taken to hospital.

Unfortunately, for the 16-year-old brother, the accident proved fatal: the young man died instantly and the rescuers could do nothing but declare him dead. The rescue services arrived quickly and promptly on the scene of the tragedy 118 arrived from Campobasso, the Carabinieri of the company of the capital and Fire fighters of the Campobasso command.

All attempts at resuscitation were in vain: the young man’s body, trapped between the wreckage of the destroyed car, was appropriately covered with a white sheet. The victim’s family, once notified, immediately arrived on the scene, sadly shocked by the immense pain of the sudden loss suffered.

intervention of rescuers

The mayor’s emotion: “Unheard of mourning, impossible to accept”

The mayor of Cercemaggiore, Gino Donnino Masciahaving learned the tragic news, expressed with the following words all the heartbreak that struck both him and the entire community:

“We are all shocked, we are talking about an extraordinarily united family and the pain is immense. These are days in which we will now experience an infinite mourning, the community of Cercemaggiore has been hit in a violent, unheard of and impossible to accept way.”