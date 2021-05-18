The Women & Business Forum 2021, promoted by the Molina de Segura City Council, through the Municipal Business Office, and the newspaper La Verdad de Murcia, will be held on Wednesday, May 26, from 9.30 am, in the plenary hall of the City Council (and in streaming, at https://eventos.laverdad.es/).

«It is not necessary to wait for the dates around 8 M to talk about these matters with which you have to be persevering because it is not a specific problem, “said the director of La Verdad, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, during the presentation of the event. Aguirre, who praised Molina’s economic strength at an industrial level, positively valued the collaboration framework carried out by La Verdad with the Municipality of Molinense in the organization of this type of forums, such as those that have been held previously on transport and circular economy .

“Doing it with the Molina City Council is a guarantee that we will have interesting content because in areas such as participation or equality it is an example for the rest of the municipalities,” Aguirre de Cárcer said.

For his part, the mayor of Molina, Eliseo García Cantó, indicated that the forum “comes to put on the table reflections that not only should we not forget, but also we have the need to promote, as is the professional and human value that women contribute ”.

Professional value



He explained that this forum was born to make visible all that professional and human value that women contribute. “The impediments, challenges, problems, solutions and the way, not only to survive as a woman, but to excel as a woman, are topics to be discussed in this forum,” said the Molinense councilor.

The Councilor for Economic Promotion, José de Haro, recalled that, as a result of the signing of the agreement signed last year by the City Council with OMEP Murcia (Organization of Business Women, Professionals and Directors of the Region of Murcia), the Business Office organizes a forum on Women and Business, within the biannual forums programmed by this municipal service.

The Councilor for Equality, Montserrat Montanos, indicated that “the figure of women is not only retained at work, but the same condition occurs in the business strata, where, due to the family and personal burdens derived from their status as a woman, they must do facing challenges that men do not have.

Together with the economist, publicist and secretary general of OMEP, Viviana Cáceres, both councilors will participate in a round table under the generic title ‘Molina works for equality’. Before, at 9.30 am, the institutional inauguration will take place, and then the presentation by Raquel Aullón, an expert in public speaking.