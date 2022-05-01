Nuevo León.- On Saturday, a control judge from the state of New Lion ordered the urgent transfer of former Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón to a federal entity hospital so that various studies can be carried out to determine how is your state of health.

It was last March of the current year when Nuevo León authorities apprehended “El Bronco”, who was ordered to be prosecuted for the crimes of abuse of authority and for electoral offenses.

According to what was referred by Millenniumin the document of the Judiciary, the internment of Rodríguez Calderón is mandated in the Doctors Hospital de Galerías de Monterrey so that they perform complete clinical laboratories, an upper endoscopy, colonoscopy, gammagram with marked erythrocytes, evaluation by cardiology (to consider cardiac gammagram) and medical management.

At the beginning of April, the former head of the state Executive of Nuevo León was removed from the Apodaca Prison, where he has remained for more than a month, and taken to the Metropolitan Hospital of Monterreythis after he presented complications in his state of health due to a diverticulitis who has suffered for a long time.

“The request of the defense is granted and the transfer of Rodríguez Calderón is authorized, to a 3-level hospital, being in the particular case the one suggested from Doctors Hospital, located on Ecuador street number 2321, Balcones de Galerías neighborhood , in Monterrey, Nuevo León, in which the required studies are carried out, and the necessary medical attention is provided; ordering the governor of the Social Reintegration Center Number 02 North to be issued, so that he proceeds to comply with the foregoing, and after that, on the understanding that he must designate personnel in his charge for the guard and custody of the accused in said hospital, where he must continue to be interned at the disposal of this Authority, “says the agreement of which Milenio has a copy.

In addition to this, it was indicated that the authorities of the Apodaca Prison will have to take the necessary measures to guarantee the emergency medical care of Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, thereby maintaining the security measures that are required.

In the event that the penitentiary authorities disregard the Judiciary’s decision, they will be entitled to a economic penalty of 20 to 5 thousand Units of Measurement and Update (AMU).

The last friday, Adalina Davalos MartinezEl Bronco’s wife, asked the United Nations High Commissioner’s Office in Mexico (UN) for Human Rights to analyze the conditions in which the former state president finds himself inside the penitentiary center.