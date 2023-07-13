Uncertainty once again became the protagonist this Wednesday of the elections in Guatemala. In the afternoon The candidates who will advance to the second presidential round were made official, but -at the same time- the party of one of them was suspended.

In a span of 60 chaotic minutes, The Supreme Electoral Tribunal of Guatemala formalized the advancement of former first lady Sandra Torres Casanova and academic Bernardo Arévalo de León to the second round on August 20a decision that was delayed 17 days due to judicial resources.

However, almost at the same time, The Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) reported that the party of Arévalo de León, Semilla, was criminally canceled by order of a judge of the Guatemalan Judicial Branch, at your request.

“We have not been notified or we do not know it. We were in a plenary meeting and we are not aware at this time of the scope of the resolution,” said Irma Palencia, president of the court, regarding the possible suspension of Semilla.

Therefore, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said it was unaware of this for the moment and ordered the presidential runoff for next August 20, as scheduled in the electoral calendar.

“Today the news is that the results for the second round have been made official,” added magistrate Gabriel Aguilera, when asked by journalists about what would happen to Semilla.

Bernardo Arévalo is the big surprise of Sunday’s elections.

Why is the Semilla party suspended?

The investigation of the Public Ministry, which You can leave the elections in the air, It was led by prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, sanctioned by the United States in 2022 accused of creating false cases against ex-authorities.

Curruchiche indicated that The decision is due to a case called “Seed Corruption”, for alleged false signatures, in an unprecedented accusation in Guatemala, since according to local and international sectors had warned in recent weeks, the courts and Justice should not interfere in the results of the polls.

Prosecutor Curruchiche justified the measure against Semilla for alleged irregularities in the collection of signatures for its legalization. “The Seventh Court of the criminal instance ordered the suspension of the legal status of the political party Movimiento Semilla,” the prosecutor said in a video.

According to the resolution of the criminal court, disclosed by local media, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal has a period of 24 hours to obey the ruling on the suspension of Semilla or else it could be accused of not complying with the law.

However, according to other positions of experts in constitutional and electoral mattersGuatemalan electoral regulations also establish that no party can be canceled while the elections are underway.

Voting papers in Guatemala.

The court that suspended Semilla is the same one that was in charge of one of the cases against the journalist José Rubén Zamora Marroquín, in prison since July 29, 2022, just five days after launching strong criticism of the president’s inner circle , Alejandro Giammattei.

Arévalo de León had managed to advance to the runoff after surprisingly obtaining second place in the elections on June 25behind former first lady Sandra Torres.

The officialization of the results was pending after the Constitutional Court, the highest court of the Central American country, ordered a new review of the electoral records on July 1, which took place from July 4 to 6.

The comparison ended five days later and the results confirmed that the August 20 run-off should be held between Torres and Arévalo, son of former reformist president Juan José Arévalo (1945-1951).

These legal actions caused the TSE to delay in proclaiming Torres and Arévalo the winners of the first round. But now, the process once again faces difficulties due to the future of the Seed party.

Reactions to the decision in Guatemala

Experts, activists, and Arévalo himself had been warning since before the elections that the democratic system was navigating troubled waters in Guatemala, due to political control over the judiciary, prosecutions of journalists, exclusion of presidential candidates, and persecution of prosecutors who fought corruption. .

Washington had expressed on July 2 its “deep concern” over the questioning of the elections in Guatemala that led to the suspension of the official results until now.

Institutions must respect the will of voters

Various social organizations in Guatemala denounced this Wednesday that an “attempt” of an “electoral coup” is currently “consummating”, after the criminal order to suspend the Semilla party, of the presidential candidate Bernardo Arévalo de León.

Through a press release, The entities indicated that the decision to suspend Semilla is “illegal” and they urged the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to “ignore” the judicial decision.

The signatory entities of the press release are Transparency International, Citizen Action and the National Network of Commissions and Citizen Collectives for Transparency and Probity, among others.

This is not for us or for Semilla, it is for the whole country. The powerful no longer want the people to freely decide their future, but we are going to defeat them. The seed of change and hope will not be trampled. 🌱#GuatemalaIsSeed — Bernardo Arévalo de León 🌱 (@BArevalodeLeon) July 13, 2023

The United States also reacted to the decision. The main person in charge of the Department of State of EE.UU. for Latin America, Brian Nichols, celebrated this Wednesday the validation of the electoral results of June 25 in Guatemala, but warned of the “threats” to Guatemalan democracy by the Prosecutor’s Office after the suspension of the party.

“We are seriously concerned about the new threats from the Public Ministry to electoral democracy in Guatemala. Institutions must respect the will of voters,” Nichols wrote in a message on Twitter.

The person in charge assured that he expects the celebration of the second presidential round on August 20 between “the two announced candidates.”

Welcome @TSEGuatemala certification of 1st round election results upholding the will of the people & look forward to the Aug 20 vote on the announced top two presidential candidates, but we are deeply concerned by new @MPguatemala threats to Guatemala’s electoral democracy.… — Brian A. Nichols (@WHAAsstSecty) July 13, 2023

The Guatemalan business leadership also recalled this Wednesday that the law of the Central American country prohibits the elimination of political parties during the process electoral.

“It is imperative to respect the decision of the highest electoral authority and the will of the Guatemalans expressed at the polls,” the business leadership agglutinated in the Coordinating Committee of Agricultural, Commercial, Industrial and Financial Associations (Cacif) said in a statement.

Given the situation, the entity declared itself “in permanent session” and summoned its “governance bodies” for decision-making.

Meanwhile, outside the electoral court, some 200 people gathered on Wednesday to denounce an alleged “coup d’état”.

Arevalo’s reaction

For his part, Guatemalan presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo de Leon He assured this Wednesday that “the powerful no longer want the people to freely decide their future.”

“This is not for us or for Semilla, it is for the whole country. The powerful no longer want the people to freely decide their future, but we are going to defeat them,” he said in a message through his communication channels.

“The seed of change and hope will not be trampled on,” he added.

The seed of change and hope will not be trampled

Semilla’s vice-presidential candidate, Karin Herrera, also defended her group’s right to continue in the second round.

“Citizens’ will must be respected,” said the biologist chemist, Arévalo de León’s companion in his candidacy.

According to various social entities, the objective of the suspension of Semilla is “to carry out an electoral coup equivalent to a coup d’état.”

