The Buenos Aires Justice ordered the City Government to suspend all kinds of activity of Felling and pruning trees until a computer system that guarantees transparency and the protection of public trees.

The ruling belongs to Judge Guillermo Scheibler, who partially gave rise to an amparo action, and ordered the Government and the Communes of the City to suspend the pruning and felling of trees, with the exception of those that affect public safetyreported the site i-judicial.

The judge ordered to implement a computer system with free, free and public access that contemplates “all the actions corresponding to the management of public trees, allows to follow the traceability of each one of the specimens and allows any neighbor to control and verify in real time the conservation of species“

The ruling, published by the judicial site, also orders the City to finalize the Master Plan for Public Trees and to execute a scheme of conservation tasks. In this sense, it requires that pruning is not the unique and exclusive management tool.

Buenos Aires woodland. A court ruling orders the implementation of a registry with information and stops pruning until it is carried out. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Although the ruling recognizes that the Buenos Aires government has published location and status data collected in 2011, 2019 and previous censuses, the judge considers in its resolution that data is lacking anyway.

“The information gathered is not available to the public in a unified, complete and accessible way,” says the ruling, adding: “Thus, the (incomplete) existing information on the official site of the GCBA it is scattered in various sites and does not include the data and individualized images that can account for the state of each specimen, he also mentioned that no data regarding the sanitary, structural and mechanical state, adequacy, has been published to the implantation site, description of damage, status of seedlings of each specimenTherefore, “the constitutional and legal mandate on the matter is partially and incompletely fulfilled.”

“It cannot be ignored that a tree is not another member of urban furniture,” adds Scheibler in his ruling, and concludes: “It is a green capital that we receive in their adult specimens from the generations that preceded us and that we must protect and bequeath to those that succeed us with the addition of new specimens “.

The court ruling occurs just when an NGO denounced that 69% of the linear trees of Paseo del Bajo dried up in less than two years. The data comes from a complaint from the neighborhood association Casco Histórico Protege (CHP), which states that, of the 502 trees planted in these beds, 347 dried up and some have even been removed.

In return, the City The City obtained the recognition “Tree Cities of the World 2020”, sponsored by Arbor Day Foundation and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, for the management of its trees.

According to information from the Buenos Aires government, 431,326 trees inhabit the sidewalks and squares of Buenos Aires. There are 423 botanical species and more than 250 arboreal ones; American ash leads the ranking of species followed by the banana and the ficus benjamina. In addition, they affirm that between 2010 and 2018, the trees of the City registered a growth of 6,887 specimens and kept 424,439 in vital state.

SC