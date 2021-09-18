Edith alvarez

Tampico / 09.17.2021 23:50:04

After a discussion of almost two hours, the electoral magistrates of Tamaulipas decided to revoke the Ietam’s agreement on the allocation of deputations through the multi-member channel in the local Congress.

First, the presentation by magistrate Edgar Iván Arroyo was aimed at leaving the Ietam agreement the same, but after the intervention of magistrate René Osiris Sánchez, there was a turnaround.

And it is that the magistrate gave several arguments to request that the allocation of the multi-member councils be modified.

He proposed that the distribution of plurinominal deputations remain 11 for the PAN, 4 for the PRI, one for the Citizen Movement, 18 for Morena “because he can’t take it anymore” and 2 for the PT, without exceeding the limits.

They were followed by Edgar Danés Rojas and Marcia Garza Robles who also gave their arguments.

In the vote, Edgar Iván Arroyo said that his colleagues had convinced him with their presentations and the sentence had three votes in favor for it to be revoked and two from Judge Marcia Garza and President Blanca Hernández Rojas who remained with the sentence as it came. elaborate.

EAS