The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has recently banned marketing and has demanded the withdrawal from the market in a precautionary way of some losing weight capsules (Bikini forte capsules), after confirming in a forceful way they contain sibtramine.

Apparently, it is an active substance that can cause arrhythmias, heart disease, ischemic and very serious vascular accidents. Of course, of course, it is not declared in the labeling, which has generated quite controversial in social networks, especially in ‘X‘(previously known as Twitter).

In depth

As he has argued in An extensive statement This agency under the Ministry of Healthit has been the general police station of the Judicial Police who has reported on the marketing of this product, that the Agency had not authorized.

After carrying out several analyzes, led by the Official Control Laboratory of the AEMPS, an amount has been found in its composition sufficient sibtramine to restore, correct or modify a physiological function exercising a pharmacological actionwhich confers the legal condition of medication.

More details

In the labeling, it is deceptively reflected that the product is formed by a series of products of plant origin and amino acids, Without referring – no – to sibtramine, so it gives false information about its safety. Given this panorama, commercialization has been prohibited and the withdrawal of the capsules market has been requested ‘Forte bikini‘.

What is sibtramine?

It should be noted that sibtramine is an active substance anorexigen (appet suppressor) that provides a sensation of satiety And besides produces an increase in caloric expenditure (Attenuates the adaptive decrease in basal metabolism during weight loss).

As if this were not enough, it produces an increase in heart rate and blood pressure, which can be clinically significant in some patients, having registered cases of arrhythmias, ischemic heart disease and serious vascular accidents with its consumption.

Others adverse effects That they can occur with their consumption are dry mouth, headache, insomnia, constipation, etc. Finally, presents a large number of interactions with other medications.

Sibutramine was part of the composition of recipe medications destined to the treatment of obesity, whose marketing in the European Union was suspended by associating its consumption for serious adverse cardiovascular purposes, as reported by the AEMPS in this informative note published on January 21, 2010.