The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has issued a alert about the food supplement “Upotent, sexual stimulant honey.” This product contains the active substances Tadalafil and Sildenafil, not declared on its labeling, which may cause serious adverse reactions.

He affected product belongs to lot 3741058, with best before date of 06/30/2027presented in containers with 5 sachets of 10 grams. It was initially distributed through e-commerce, although its presence in other channels is not ruled out.

These substances, commonly used in pharmacological treatmentscan pose a significant health risk if consumed without medical supervision. For this reason, AESAN has transferred the alert to the health authorities of the autonomous communities to guarantee the withdrawal of the product from points of sale.

Consumers who have this product at home are recommended to refrain from consuming it and return it to the point of purchase. The AESAN reminds us of the importance of always consulting with health professionals before using products with unspecified pharmacological effects.

This measure seeks to prevent possible health damage derived from the ingestion of “Upotent” and protect consumers from unnecessary risks.