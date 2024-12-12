French health authorities sent an alert notification to the European Food Alert Network (RASFF) about the presence of olive pits in beef sausage with olives of the Isla Délice brand, following several customer complaints.

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has been informed through the RASFF. According to the information available, the initial distribution has been to Autonomous Communities of Castilla-La Mancha, Catalonia and Community of Madrid.

It cannot be ruled out that there may be redistributions to other autonomous communities. The information has already been transferred to the competent authorities of the autonomous communities through the Coordinated System for Rapid Information Exchange (SCIRI).

The objective is that verify the withdrawal of the affected product from marketing channels. People who have this product in their home are recommended to refrain from consuming it.

The data of the product involved

Product name: ID Saveur Delice Gout Boeuf Aux Olives.

ID Saveur Delice Gout Boeuf Aux Olives. Trademark: Délice Island.

Délice Island. Appearance of the product and type of packaging: sausage with plastic wrap.

sausage with plastic wrap. Lot number: 42850085

42850085 Expiration date: 09.04.25

09.04.25 Unit weight: 500g.

500g. Temperature: cooled.