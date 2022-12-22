THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, December 22, 2022, 3:50 p.m.



The head of the investigative court number 3 of Mucia, acting as a guard, ordered this Thursday the entry into provisional prison of the detainee for an alleged case of sexual assault in Murcia. The National Police released some images captured by a security camera last Friday, with the hope that someone could provide data that would allow him to be identified. Thanks to the information provided, this Tuesday the suspect was arrested.

The man was denounced by a young woman in her twenties who accuses him of having assaulted her when she was about to return home after a night out, during the early hours of October 22, in the Carmen neighborhood. Apparently, the individual approached her when she was about to take her car. He managed to sneak into the vehicle and threatened her at white point so that she would agree to comply with her libidinous wishes. Once the act was completed, the man left the place.

The victim was able to provide a very detailed description of the man in the complaint he filed at the police station, which is why the investigators combed the area in search of security cameras. These images, disclosed through the press and other media, were key to solving the case.