They order the arrest of a grandmother for recording Tik Tok against the Venezuelan government

Olga Lucila Mata de Gil, 72, could go to prison after recording a video that she uploaded on the Tik Tok social network making a satire with several characters of the Venezuelan Government. In it he made reference to the prosecutor Tarek William Saab, the deputies Diosdado Cabello and Iris Varela and the first lady Cilia Flores.

(Also read: Lift sanctions on Venezuela? The proposal that divides the opposition)

The 4th Special Court of Control with competence in cases related to Terrorism was the one who ordered the capture of Olga Lucila Mata de Gil (72) and Florencio Gil Mata, according to the NGO Espacio Público.

The woman has not yet been arrested but her relative, Florencio Gil has already been apprehended by agents attached to the Computer Crimes Division of the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations Corps (Cicpc). To materialize the apprehension of Olga Lucila, Judge José Mascimino Márquez García sent a letter to the Cicpc, according to the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, through his Twitter account.

The NGO Espacio Público, a defender of freedom of expression, lamented that these two people were arrested due to the recording of a humorous video. They insist that the video is not a reason for arrest or a crime.

It is not the first time that tweeters or citizens who use other social networks have been arrested for making comments against the government.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

More news

Argentina wants to restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Why does the ICC set up an office in Venezuela?